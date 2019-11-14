During the week following Veterans’ Day, the University of New England’s Department of Dental Hygiene is offering veterans discounted teeth cleanings for just $20, along with free dental exams and fluoride treatments.

UNE students who are training to become dental hygienists will provide treatment under the supervision of faculty on Thursday, Nov. 14, and Tuesday Nov. 19. Appointments begin at 5:30 p.m.

In order to qualify for full dental coverage, veterans must be 100 percent disabled, have been a prisoner of war or have developed a dental condition during their service. As a result, many veterans have difficulty accessing oral health care. UNE Trustee David Barber is a passionate advocate for veterans, and approached the Department of Dental Hygiene about offering discounted services in honor of Veterans Day.

“As a disabled veteran myself, I understand how challenging it can be for veterans to navigate the health care system,” Barber said. “UNE does so much to increase access to oral health care throughout the state, and I am so proud to partner with the university to offer these services to Mainers who have served this country.”

UNE provides oral health care to people throughout Maine and Northern New England through a variety of programs. The Department of Dental Hygiene provides care at greatly reduced rates for approximately 5,000 patients of all ages every year. Since the College of Dental Medicine opened in 2013, there have been approximately 62,000 patient visits to its Oral Health Center, and UNE students are treating patients at 16 different clinical sites across Maine through its externship program.

Some appointments are still available. To book an appointment, please call the University of New England at 207-221-4900.

The University of New England Dental Hygiene Clinic is located at: The Coleman Dental Hygiene Building, behind the UNE College of Pharmacy building, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: