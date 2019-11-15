BRUNSWICK — Brunswick police are investigating the theft of an ATM from Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream on Bath Road early Wednesday morning.
Cmdr. Tom Garrepy said Fielder’s Choice staff found the ATM missing late Wednesday morning and called police at around 11:20 a.m.
Garrepy said that, based on surveillance video, two suspects carried the machine toward the railroad tracks behind the business sometime between 5-6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police found the damaged ATM down the road at an abandoned house, Garrepy said. He didn’t know if any money was taken.
Garrepy said Thursday afternoon that police had no suspects yet.
