It will be unlawful for the operator or owner to cause, allow, or permit any vehicle to be parked on any street or municipal parking lot within the city of Bath, for a period of time longer than 30 minutes between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. until March 15, 2020, with the exception of emergencies.

Fines range from $30 to $50 plus the cost of towing and impoundment.

Call the Bath Police Department at (207) 443-5563 with questions.

