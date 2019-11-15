MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Ronnie Lestan had a goal and two assistsas the Bowdoin men’s hockey team opened its season with a 6-4 win over Middlebury on Friday night.

to lead the Polar Bears (1-0, 1-0 NESCAC) past the Panthers (0-1, 0-1) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Ethan Kimball, Joe Alexander, Graham Rutledge, Cam Berube, and Max Ginsberg also scored for the Polar Bears. Albert Washco added two assists and Alex Zafonte stopped 31 of the 35 shots.

Zach Shapiro, Mitchell Allen, Emack Bentley, and Brendan Dawson scored for Middlebury, with Brian Ketchabaw making 20 saves.

WILLIAMS 4, COLBY 1: The Ephs scored three second-period goals in the span of 5:58 to take rally past the Mules in a NESCAC opener.

Brendan Murphy gave Colby a 1-0 lead with Jake Rasch assisting. Andrew Tucci had 33 saves for Colby, while Cosimo Lazzarino made 20 saves for Williams.

BABSON 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Ryan Black and Christian Faggas scored third-period goals as the Beavers (2-1-0, 1-0-0 New England Hockey) pulled away from the Huskies (0-3-0, 0-3-0) at Gorham.

Patrick Flynnand Ryan McDougall scored for Babson before Southern Maine pulled even with goals from Cody Braga and Maverick Lynes in the span of 1:59.

Nick Rosa scored to give the Beavers a 3-2 lead.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 66, UM-FORT KENT 61: Jacobe Thomas scored 17 points off the bench to lead the Huskies (1-1) past the Bengals (0-1) in Waterville.

Kylani Lafleur added 16 points and eight rebounds, while Cameron Wood chipped in with seven points and seven rebounds for USM.

Zeke McMurty led the Bengals with 25 points, and grabbed 17 rebounds. Jacob Powell chipped in with 12 points, and Logan Miller added eight points in two minutes of action.

BOWDOIN 79, FRAMINGHAM ST., 70: David Reynolds had a game-high 21 points as the Polar Bears (1-0) defeated the Rams (0-3) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Zavier Rucker added 18 points and four assists for Bowdoin, while Sam Grad chipped in with 14 points and six rebounds.

Tyri Hampton led the Rams with 18 points. Cameren McCloud-Thomas added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 66, THOMAS 54: Jackie Luckhardt scored 19 points on 7 of 10 shooting and added five steals as the Huskies (2-1) downed the Terriers (0-3) in Farmington.

Thirteen players scored for the Huskies. Samantha Averill had seven points off the bench while Morgan Eliasen added six points and six boards.

Kaylee Ravagli led Thomas with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Karli Stubbs added 11 points and seven rebounds.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 5, PROVIDENCE 4: Tereza Vanisova scored her second goal with 1:08 left in overtime as the Black Bears (5-4-2, 3-3-1 Hockey East) earned their first home victory of the season, beating the Friars (4-6-2, 2-4-0) at Orono.

Brittany Colton had a goal and two assists for Maine, Ida Kuoppala added a goal and an assist and Nicole Pateman added a goal.

Meaghan Richard and Whitney Dove each had a goal and an assist for Providence, while Sara Hjalmarsson and Kathleen McHugh also scored.

BOWDOIN 4, WESLEYAN 3: Angelina Joyce converted a pass from Peyton Mulhern in overtime to lift the Polar Bears to an opening win over the Cardinal in Brunswick.

The Polar Bears erased deficits of 2-0 and 3-1. Mulhern had two goals in the second period and Izzi Stoddard tied the game midway through the third period, converting from Joyce. Dani Marquez had 29 saves.

Steph O’Brien, Alicia Nickolenko, and Cali Stevens scored for Wesleyan. Alegra Grant stopped 21 shots.

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, MASS-BOSTON 2: Julianne Nelson had two goals to lead the Huskies (2-3, 2-1 NEHC) past the Beacons (1-3-1, 0-3) in Gorham.

Shannon Colbert and Katie Nolan also scored for the Huskies. Shannon Douglas added an assist. Whitney Padgett made 36 saves.

Mia Sacco and Erica Lunn scored for the Beacons.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1, NICHOLS 1: Two first-period goals accounted for all the scoring as the Nor’easters (1-0-1, 0-0-1 CHC) and Bison (0-4-1, 0-2-1) played to a tie at Harrisville, Rhode Island.

Jessica Gossas-Moberg gave Nichols the lead midway through the first period before Kennedy Nevicosi answered for UNE from Tatum Gietl and Marykate Drinkwater with 5:38 remaining before the first intermission.

Abby Bassett recorded 40 saves for Nichols, while Julia Benjamin turned aside 28 shots for UNE.

COLBY 2, WILLIAMS 1: The Mules (1-0, 1-0 NESCAC) scored two goals in the final eight minutes to rally past the Ephs (0-1, 0-1) in Waterville.

Maddie Tix of Williams scored a second-period, power-play goal, converting from Meghan Halloran. Chloe Heiting made 34 saves. Then with 26 seconds remaining in the third, Lexi Cafiero scored off a pass from Tay Munson.

Nina Prunster made 25 saves for the Mules. Cindy Giandomenico tied the game for Williams with just over seven minutes remaining.

VOLLEYBALL

BOWDOIN 3, ENDICOTT 0: Caroline Flaharty had 14 kills and 13 digs as the Polar Bears (19-7) swept the Gulls (23-8) in a first-round match of the NCAA Division III tournament at Medford, Massachusetts.

Ella Haugen had 20 assists for Bowdoin, which won by scores of 25-22, 25-23 and 25-14. Emily King added 17 digs and Allyson Hawkins had 10 digs and six kills.

Bowdoin advances to face the winner of the Tufts/Eastern Nazarene match on Saturday at 5 p.m.

JOHNSON & WALES 3, MAINE MARITIME 1: The Mariners took the opening game of the match 25-22, but were swept the next three games, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9, and were eliminated by the Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament at Medford, Massachusetts.

Jessica D’Auria had 11 digs and nine kills to lead Maine Maritime, which finished with the most wins in school history at 24-4.

Maria Coniglio had 19 kills and 15 digs for Johnson & Wales (28-4), while Elyssa Nicolas added a match high 22 digs.

