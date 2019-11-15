Irish Heritage Center announces Claddagh Award recipient

Former Portland mayor and business and community leader George N. Campbell Jr. was honored with the 12th annual Claddagh Award by The Maine Irish Heritage Center in Portland on Nov. 15.

Campbell has served Maine through a decades-long professional career leading municipalities, state agencies, and several notable private entities. In the public sector, Campbell was appointed commissioner of the Department of Transportation in both Maine and New Hampshire, was the Maine State Development director and served on the Portland City Council with a term as mayor. In 2016, he became part of a great turnaround story when he took over leadership of the University of Southern Maine Foundation as President and CEO.

Campbell has also helped raise millions of dollars in private philanthropy for organizations that served the public good, and has also served on the boards of Martin’s Point Health Care, Friends of the Eastern Promenade and Lunder-Dineen.

In the private sector, he has served as president of Pierce Atwood Strategies, president of CBRE/The Boulos Company and president and owner of Governmental Service Inc. Campbell currently is a partner and owner of Treadwell Franklin Infrastructure Capital and president of the James W. Sewall Company.

MIHC Board Chairman Mark Hutchins said in a prepared release, “As we asked for nominations, George Campbell’s name kept surfacing. We are thrilled to honor him with this award. He is a most deserving recipient and an exemplary leader for everyone here in Maine.”

The Claddagh, which exemplifies the ideals of friendship, loyalty and love, is a beloved symbol of Irish culture and tradition all over the world. Each year the Maine Irish Heritage Center honors a distinguished Irish-American in Maine who has devoted their life to serving and improving our community and the state of Maine, and brought honor to their Irish roots. Campbell traces his Irish roots through his great-grandfather, who emigrated from Ireland to New Brunswick.

The MIHC’s mission is to serve the State of Maine while protecting, preserving and restoring the historic landmark that was formerly Saint Dominic’s Church, a hub of early Irish community in Maine.

Portland company recognized for significant impact on economic development

Developers Collaborative has been chosen for the 2019 Economic Development Achievement Award by the City of Portland Development Council. A presentation will take place Dec. 11 at Ocean Gateway in Portland.

According to PDC Director Greg Mitchell, the Economic Development Achievement Award goes to “a visionary individual, business or organization that has had a significant impact upon strengthening the City’s economy.”

“Developers Collaborative involvement in numerous Portland development projects, including your smart growth projects and its community-based planning approach are the reasons for the selection,” Mitchell said.

Developers Collaborative, based in Portland, has redeveloped many historic properties into beneficial uses throughout the city. Examples in Portland include the Nathan Clifford School, redeveloped into apartments, and the Motherhouse (Sisters of Mercy property in the Deering Center neighborhood), redeveloped into a mix of affordable and market-rate rental senior housing.

Milestones

Greater Portland Landmarks celebrated the 10-year anniversary since it move into the Safford House, built in 1858 for merchant William Safford and one of the last high-style homes constructed on High Street. The Renaissance Revival style building with brick and brownstone detail is attributed to Charles Alexander, one of Portland’s prominent 19th-century architects.

Converted from a residence in the 20th century, the Safford House was owned by a variety of organizations, including St. Elizabeth’s Orphan Asylum, Shaw Business College and the Portland Society of Art, before Greater Portland Landmarks moved in on Nov. 9, 2009.

Save the date

The new Factory 3 makerspace at 115 Saint James St. in the Libbytown neighborhood of Portland is holding a grand opening from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, for a celebration of community, creativity and diversity.

Since opening on Oct. 1, Factory 3 has welcomed 16 new members who are working on projects that include screen printing, textiles, high-end speaker production, architectural design, metal fabrication and medical robotics engineering.

