The Midcoast Tree Festival, which will benefit All Saints Parish (St. John’s School), Spectrum Generations’ Meals on Wheels, and the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber, will kick off with a grand opening celebration on Friday, Nov. 22, beginning at 4 p.m. The event will be held at the newly opened St. John’s Community Center located at 43 Pleasant St. in Brunswick.

Local dignitaries, Buddy the Elf, the Maine Marimba Ensemble, crafts for kids, and more will be part of the celebration that will open the festival, which will be held that weekend and the weekend of Thanksgiving.

The Midcoast Tree Festival will showcase fully decorated, themed, and lighted artificial Christmas trees on display throughout the two-weekend event, which will be raffled off to lucky winners at the conclusion of the festival. Local organizations and businesses contribute the trees and gifts, with many local employees and staff pitching in to determine each theme and plan the decorations. Nonprofits are also participating, with donated, decorated wreaths. Over 40 local businesses and nonprofits have already joined in the fun.

Admission to the Midcoast Tree Festival is $2 for adults and no charge for children 12 and younger. Additional information can be found on Facebook @midcoasttreefestival.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: