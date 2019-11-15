33 Elmwood
33 Elmwood Ave., Westbrook. (207) 536-706, 33elmwood.com
Bowling, indoor bocce and cornhole games plus a family-friendly restaurant with inspired pub fare.
Bowl-A-Rama
1217 Main St., Sanford, (207) 324-2401, sanfordbowl.com
Candlepin bowling is king at this local bowling alley. There are inflatable bumpers for new bowlers, so the ball always stays in play.
Chase Farms
1488 North Berwick Road, Wells, (207) 646-7888 or (207) 646-7605, chasefarmswells.com
Experience a wintery ride through the woods with the Chase families’ handsome team of Belgian horses.
Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine
142 Free St., Portland, (207) 828-1234, kitetails.org
An interactive exhibit space that features educational events and plays performed by local children. There’s also a toddler park designed for kids ages 3 and under.
Color Me Mine
4 Thompson’s Point, Portland, (207) 536-4848, portland.colormemine.com
Decorate your own pottery using a variety of techniques.
Get Air
921 Riverside St., Portland, (207) 245-6443, getairsports.com/portland
Trampolines, a foam pit, dodgeball and a kiddie court for the littlest ones.
Get Fired Up
883 Main St., Sanford, (207) 490-3473, getfiredupllc.com
All ages enjoy this paint-your-own-pottery studio with hundreds of unique pieces to choose from.
Greenlight Studio
49 Dartmouth St., Portland, (207) 899-1900, greenlight-studio.com
Open-concept indoor play space with cafe for grownups to enjoy while they watch their kids.
Hammond Park and Dixon Road Recreation Area
11 Dixon Road, Eliot, (207) 451-9334, eliotcsd.myrec.com
This sweet local skating area Hammond Park and the Dixon Road Recreation Area is located across the street from the elementary school (where plenty of parking is available). BYO skates for a fun day out with friends and family.
The Kids Are Alright Children’s Concerts, Portland Public Library
Rines Auditorium, 5 Monument Square, Portland, (207) 871-1700, portlandlibrary.com
The Maine Academy of Modern Music, a Portland-based music program for kids, partners with the Portland library to host this monthly event. Visit every first Saturday for live performances by local musicians, an artist Q&A, and the opportunity to try some of the instruments used during the show.
Maine Escape Games
125 John Roberts Road, Suite 8, South Portland, (207) 274-6007, maineescapegames.com
Teams have up to an hour to successfully escape themed rooms. Each room offers a series of fun puzzles, questions and clues for participants to answer. Be sure to call ahead to reserve space.
Mainely Fun Children’s Gym
345 Route 1, Kittery, (207) 439-0499, mainelyfun.com
This sweet gym offers an indoor play space for kids up to age 10. There is a soft play area for infants plus trampolines, swings, slides and more fun equipment for bigger kids. Families can BYO snacks or purchase them at the gym.
Mount Agamenticus
Big A Universal Access Trail, Mountain Road, York, (207) 361-1102, agamenticus.org
Drive to the top of this former ski mountain to explore a groomed, one-mile trail that is wheelchair and stroller accessible. On a clear day, view the Atlantic Ocean and White Mountains. A Learning Lodge on site also offers drop-in nature programs.
Play Me a Story, Portland Stage Theater for Kids
25A Forest Ave., Portland, (207) 774-0465, portlandstage.org
On Saturday mornings, kids ages 4-10 can watch their favorite picture book stories performed, followed by an acting workshop with Portland Stage actors.
Powderhouse Hill
Agamenticus Road, South Berwick, (207) 384-5858, powderhousehill.com
This groomed hill with a tow rope is designed for beginning skiers and snowboarders. Families BYO their own skis, boots and poles. A ski pass is just $5 (cash only). Sledding is also popular on the adjacent hill.
Rockin’ Horse Stables
245 Arundel Road, Kennebunkport, (207) 967-4288, rockinhorsemaine.com
Board a sleigh pulled by draft horses, ride through scenic fields, then warm up by the fire and sip hot chocolate upon return.
Saco Heath Preserve
Route 112/Buxton Road, Saco, (207) 729-5182, nature.org/maine
An easy, 1.2-mile trail that starts in the woods and leads to a colorful boardwalk with wintery views of the heath.
Saco River Market
Pepperell Mill Campus, Building 13 lobby, 40 Main St., Biddeford, (207) 423-9348, sacorivermarketmaine.org
This lively indoor market features local artists, farmers and food purveyors, plus live music each week.
Seacoast Adventure
930 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, (207) 892-5952, seacoastadventure.com
Tube down a groomed, 700-foot hill and go back up again by lift. After sledding, families will enjoy the coffee shop, which also serves hot cocoa.
Seashore Trolley Museum
195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, (207) 967-2800, trolleymuseum.org
The museum is home to historic and newer mass transit vehicles from all over the world. During the month of December, visit for story times on the trolley and sleigh rides. Wheelchair accessible.
Smitty’s Cinema
1327 Main St., Sanford; 5 Points Shopping Center, Biddeford; 795 Roosevelt Trail, Windham; 65 Topsham Fair Mall Road, Topsham; smittyscinema.comThis pub/cinema is a favorite for its family-friendly films and comfort food.
Ten Apple Farm
241 Yarmouth Road, Gray, (207) 657-7880, livingwithgoats.com/wordpress
Experience a 1- to 5-mile guided hike with a herd of goats at this family farm. After hiking, guests are served goat’s milk and cookies. Call ahead to reserve space.
Urban Air
333 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland, (207) 543-4231, urbanairtrampolinepark.com
Large-scale trampoline and adventure park includes a warrior course, playground, a play area for little ones, dodgeball and more fun activities.
Wells Reserve at Laudholm
342 Laudholm Farm Road, (207) 646-1555, wellsreserve.org
BYO skis or snowshoes to experience the gentle woodland and seaside trails at this popular preserve.
– JENNIFER HAZARD, AUTHOR OF “THE MAINE PLAYBOOK”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump again asks Supreme Court to prevent disclosure of his financial records
-
Local & State
Historic Portland photos Nov. 1937: Murder, patriotism, supermarkets and more
-
Out & About
Where to find holiday fairs in southern Maine
-
Out & About
Price Points: Three takes on traditional clam chowder
-
Out & About
Kids Korner: Where to play in winter