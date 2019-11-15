Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine

142 Free St., Portland, (207) 828-1234, kitetails.org

An interactive exhibit space that features educational events and plays performed by local children. There’s also a toddler park designed for kids ages 3 and under.

Color Me Mine

4 Thompson’s Point, Portland, (207) 536-4848, portland.colormemine.com

Decorate your own pottery using a variety of techniques.

Get Air

921 Riverside St., Portland, (207) 245-6443, getairsports.com/portland

Trampolines, a foam pit, dodgeball and a kiddie court for the littlest ones.

Get Fired Up

883 Main St., Sanford, (207) 490-3473, getfiredupllc.com

All ages enjoy this paint-your-own-pottery studio with hundreds of unique pieces to choose from.

Greenlight Studio

49 Dartmouth St., Portland, (207) 899-1900, greenlight-studio.com

Open-concept indoor play space with cafe for grownups to enjoy while they watch their kids.

Hammond Park and Dixon Road Recreation Area

11 Dixon Road, Eliot, (207) 451-9334, eliotcsd.myrec.com

This sweet local skating area Hammond Park and the Dixon Road Recreation Area is located across the street from the elementary school (where plenty of parking is available). BYO skates for a fun day out with friends and family.

The Kids Are Alright Children’s Concerts, Portland Public Library

Rines Auditorium, 5 Monument Square, Portland, (207) 871-1700, portlandlibrary.com

The Maine Academy of Modern Music, a Portland-based music program for kids, partners with the Portland library to host this monthly event. Visit every first Saturday for live performances by local musicians, an artist Q&A, and the opportunity to try some of the instruments used during the show.

Maine Escape Games

125 John Roberts Road, Suite 8, South Portland, (207) 274-6007, maineescapegames.com

Teams have up to an hour to successfully escape themed rooms. Each room offers a series of fun puzzles, questions and clues for participants to answer. Be sure to call ahead to reserve space.

Mainely Fun Children’s Gym

345 Route 1, Kittery, (207) 439-0499, mainelyfun.com

This sweet gym offers an indoor play space for kids up to age 10. There is a soft play area for infants plus trampolines, swings, slides and more fun equipment for bigger kids. Families can BYO snacks or purchase them at the gym.

Mount Agamenticus