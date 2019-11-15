Dinah Routhier plays at the Get Air trampoline park in Portland. Whitney Hayward/Staff Photographer

33 Elmwood

33 Elmwood Ave., Westbrook. (207) 536-706, 33elmwood.com

Bowling, indoor bocce and cornhole games plus a family-friendly restaurant with inspired pub fare.

Bowl-A-Rama

1217 Main St., Sanford, (207) 324-2401, sanfordbowl.com

Candlepin bowling is king at this local bowling alley. There are inflatable bumpers for new bowlers, so the ball always stays in play.

Chase Farms

1488 North Berwick Road, Wells, (207) 646-7888 or (207) 646-7605, chasefarmswells.com

Experience a wintery ride through the woods with the Chase families’ handsome team of Belgian horses.

Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine

142 Free St., Portland, (207) 828-1234, kitetails.org

An interactive exhibit space that features educational events and plays performed by local children. There’s also a toddler park designed for kids ages 3 and under.

Color Me Mine

4 Thompson’s Point, Portland, (207) 536-4848, portland.colormemine.com

Decorate your own pottery using a variety of techniques.

Get Air

921 Riverside St., Portland, (207) 245-6443, getairsports.com/portland

Trampolines, a foam pit, dodgeball and a kiddie court for the littlest ones.

Get Fired Up

883 Main St., Sanford, (207) 490-3473, getfiredupllc.com

All ages enjoy this paint-your-own-pottery studio with hundreds of unique pieces to choose from.

Greenlight Studio

49 Dartmouth St., Portland, (207) 899-1900, greenlight-studio.com

Open-concept indoor play space with cafe for grownups to enjoy while they watch their kids.

Hammond Park and Dixon Road Recreation Area

11 Dixon Road, Eliot, (207) 451-9334, eliotcsd.myrec.com

This sweet local skating area Hammond Park and the Dixon Road Recreation Area is located across the street from the elementary school (where plenty of parking is available). BYO skates for a fun day out with friends and family.

The Kids Are Alright Children’s Concerts, Portland Public Library

Rines Auditorium, 5 Monument Square, Portland, (207) 871-1700, portlandlibrary.com

The Maine Academy of Modern Music, a Portland-based music program for kids, partners with the Portland library to host this monthly event. Visit every first Saturday for live performances by local musicians, an artist Q&A, and the opportunity to try some of the instruments used during the show.

Maine Escape Games

125 John Roberts Road, Suite 8, South Portland, (207) 274-6007, maineescapegames.com

Teams have up to an hour to successfully escape themed rooms. Each room offers a series of fun puzzles, questions and clues for participants to answer. Be sure to call ahead to reserve space.

Mainely Fun Children’s Gym

345 Route 1, Kittery, (207) 439-0499, mainelyfun.com

This sweet gym offers an indoor play space for kids up to age 10. There is a soft play area for infants plus trampolines, swings, slides and more fun equipment for bigger kids. Families can BYO snacks or purchase them at the gym.

Mount Agamenticus

Big A Universal Access Trail, Mountain Road, York, (207) 361-1102, agamenticus.org

Drive to the top of this former ski mountain to explore a groomed, one-mile trail that is wheelchair and stroller accessible. On a clear day, view the Atlantic Ocean and White Mountains. A Learning Lodge on site also offers drop-in nature programs.

Play Me a Story, Portland Stage Theater for Kids

25A Forest Ave., Portland, (207) 774-0465, portlandstage.org

On Saturday mornings, kids ages 4-10 can watch their favorite picture book stories performed, followed by an acting workshop with Portland Stage actors.

Powderhouse Hill

Agamenticus Road, South Berwick, (207) 384-5858, powderhousehill.com

This groomed hill with a tow rope is designed for beginning skiers and snowboarders. Families BYO their own skis, boots and poles. A ski pass is just $5 (cash only). Sledding is also popular on the adjacent hill.

Rockin’ Horse Stables

245 Arundel Road, Kennebunkport, (207) 967-4288, rockinhorsemaine.com

Board a sleigh pulled by draft horses, ride through scenic fields, then warm up by the fire and sip hot chocolate upon return.

Saco Heath Preserve

Route 112/Buxton Road, Saco, (207) 729-5182, nature.org/maine

An easy, 1.2-mile trail that starts in the woods and leads to a colorful boardwalk with wintery views of the heath.

Saco River Market

Pepperell Mill Campus, Building 13 lobby, 40 Main St., Biddeford, (207) 423-9348, sacorivermarketmaine.org

This lively indoor market features local artists, farmers and food purveyors, plus live music each week.

Seacoast Adventure

930 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, (207) 892-5952, seacoastadventure.com

Tube down a groomed, 700-foot hill and go back up again by lift. After sledding, families will enjoy the coffee shop, which also serves hot cocoa.

Seashore Trolley Museum

195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, (207) 967-2800, trolleymuseum.org

The museum is home to historic and newer mass transit vehicles from all over the world. During the month of December, visit for story times on the trolley and sleigh rides. Wheelchair accessible.

Smitty’s Cinema

1327 Main St., Sanford; 5 Points Shopping Center, Biddeford; 795 Roosevelt Trail, Windham; 65 Topsham Fair Mall Road, Topsham; smittyscinema.comThis pub/cinema is a favorite for its family-friendly films and comfort food.

Ten Apple Farm

241 Yarmouth Road, Gray, (207) 657-7880, livingwithgoats.com/wordpress

Experience a 1- to 5-mile guided hike with a herd of goats at this family farm. After hiking, guests are served goat’s milk and cookies. Call ahead to reserve space.

Urban Air

333 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland, (207) 543-4231, urbanairtrampolinepark.com

Large-scale trampoline and adventure park includes a warrior course, playground, a play area for little ones, dodgeball and more fun activities.

Wells Reserve at Laudholm

342 Laudholm Farm Road, (207) 646-1555, wellsreserve.org

BYO skis or snowshoes to experience the gentle woodland and seaside trails at this popular preserve.

– JENNIFER HAZARD, AUTHOR OF “THE MAINE PLAYBOOK”

Children rehearse “Stuart Little” at Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer Buy this Photo

filed under:
Guides, Out & About Greater Portland, Out & About Southern Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles