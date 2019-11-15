BRIDGTON — Loon Echo Land Trust is now accepting applications for its environmental education grants, which help future leaders learn more about the natural world.
Schools and libraries in Bridgton, Naples, Casco, Raymond, Sebago, Denmark and Harrison are invited to apply. Applications are due by Jan. 15 and can be downloaded from Loon Echo’s website or picked up at the office, 8 Depot St, Suite 4. Grant recipients will be notified by mid-February.
