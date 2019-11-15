Re: “Letter to the editor: Ex-communist nations haven’t embraced U.S.-style capitalism,” by Doug Zlatin (Nov. 8):

I’m so tired of hearing people bragging about free health care, public university education, “generous parental leave policies” and child care systems in other countries.

Hungary’s population is 9.7 million. Slovakia’s population is 5.4 million. The United States’ population is 328 million.

We are feeding, housing, clothing and educating more immigrants than the total population of Hungary and Slovakia combined – not to mention the number of Americans on welfare.

Dump 22 million immigrants into either of those countries and see how that works for their freebies! God bless America!

Craig Elliott

Bristol

