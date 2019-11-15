I was saddened to read about the scam against Barbara Hinckley (“Promised $2.5 million and a Mercedes, Auburn senior wound up losing her life savings,” Nov. 3) but thrilled to read about relief for her (Nov. 8). That exact scam was attempted on me.

I received a check for $4,000 in the mail. However, I was instructed not to cash it before contacting Andy Klien. Since it was made out to me from a reputable-looking bank, I ignored the instructions and went to my bank. They couldn’t cash the check because it was bogus. “Bogus” – now, there’s a word for you – almost as ridiculous as “alleged.”

Anyway, I called the bank in Mississippi and they had no record of such a check. So I called “Andy” and finally got him. I explained my problem and he wanted to know my name. I told him that wasn’t necessary and he threatened to report me. That gave me a chuckle. Here he was, using the United States Postal Service to propagate a scam and he’s going to report me?

Two philosophies that I live by and have never been hurt by are: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. And any request for money is a red flag. Do not fall for it!

Peter Holloway

Bridgton

