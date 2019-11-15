I was saddened to read about the scam against Barbara Hinckley (“Promised $2.5 million and a Mercedes, Auburn senior wound up losing her life savings,” Nov. 3) but thrilled to read about relief for her (Nov. 8). That exact scam was attempted on me.
I received a check for $4,000 in the mail. However, I was instructed not to cash it before contacting Andy Klien. Since it was made out to me from a reputable-looking bank, I ignored the instructions and went to my bank. They couldn’t cash the check because it was bogus. “Bogus” – now, there’s a word for you – almost as ridiculous as “alleged.”
Anyway, I called the bank in Mississippi and they had no record of such a check. So I called “Andy” and finally got him. I explained my problem and he wanted to know my name. I told him that wasn’t necessary and he threatened to report me. That gave me a chuckle. Here he was, using the United States Postal Service to propagate a scam and he’s going to report me?
Two philosophies that I live by and have never been hurt by are: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. And any request for money is a red flag. Do not fall for it!
Peter Holloway
Bridgton
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham approves disorderly property ordinance
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Honda Civic Touring Sedan
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: EU countries can afford to be generous
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine ethics panel should be at full strength
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Check out suspicious ‘charities’ before you give
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.