How to best use funds to conserve Scarborough land

To the editor,

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, voters in Scarborough made an important statement about the value of conserving the places that make this town special. With the approval of Question 3, Town Councilors now have the authority to grant up to $2.5 million for the protection of lands for recreation, open space, wildlife habitat, and farming, among other uses. Scarborough is a statewide leader in municipal funding of conservation. We are one of only seven towns to have ever passed such a referendum and the only one to do so this year.

Now the work is ahead for groups like Scarborough Land Trust, Friends of Scarborough Marsh, Maine Farmland Trust, and others to make the best use of these funds so generously approved by the voters. Each year, large parcels in town are developed or subdivided in the crush of rapid growth being experienced by all of southern Maine. We have the opportunity — and now the resources — to conserve at least some of this open space and retain what we all love about Scarborough.

If you are, or know, the owner of a large parcel who is considering options for the future of the land, we encourage you to contact Scarborough Land Trust to explore the opportunity for that property to become a treasured public resource like Pleasant Hill Preserve, Broadturn Farm, or Fuller Farm Preserve.

Finally, on behalf of all of us at Scarborough Land Trust, thank you to the people of Scarborough for your love of this town and your willingness to act to protect what you love.

Rich Bard, Executive Director

Scarborough Land Trust

Fire Department thanks residents

To the editor,

On behalf of the men and women of the Scarborough Fire Department I want to thank the voters of Scarborough for supporting the bond referendum question to replace one of our fire trucks. We are keenly aware that replacing apparatus at their end of life is expensive, but it is also necessary to be ready and able to respond when needed. We appreciate the community’s continued support and pledge to be there whenever you need us, and to provide outstanding customer service on every run.

Thank you,

Fire Chief B. Michael Thurlow

