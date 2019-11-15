Debra Bare-Rogers of Disability Rights Maine will talk about Maine Relay Services, a free statewide service that connects voice telephone users with people who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, have a speech disability, or are late-deafened. The service allows consumers to use special equipment (i.e. captioned telephone, TTY, VCO or HCO) and other resources (such as Sprint IP Relay) to communicate with standard voice telephone users.

In addition to MAINE RELAY, DRM has a state program, called the Telecommunications Equipment Program (TEP), which was established by state law to provide ‘No’ or ‘Low’ cost adaptive telecommunications equipment to any Maine resident who cannot use their home’s conventional telephone due to a physical or cognitive disability.

The presentation will take place noon Nov. 18 and is free and open to public. Call (207) 729-0757 to register. People Plus is located at 35 Union St., Brunswick.

