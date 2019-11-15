MONTPELIER, Vt. —Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, joined members of Congress from Vermont and New Hampshire in questioning Customs and Border Protection about temporary highway checkpoints that are set up away from the Canadian border.
In a letter to Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan dated Wednesday, the lawmakers including both senators from New Hampshire and Vermont asked whether the lack of arrests from the random stops justifies what they called the harmful economic impact.
The lawmakers specifically cited a June checkpoint on Interstate 93 near Woodstock, New Hampshire, that resulted in no arrests, but caused severe traffic congestion.
They also asked about four checkpoints in South Hero, Vermont, that stopped 4,200 vehicles and resulted in one arrest for a visa overstay.
Federal law allows CBP to conduct the checkpoints within 100 miles of the international border.
CBP spokesman Michael McCarthy said the agency would respond directly to the members of Congress.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Summary of 1st Trump-Zelensky call released, as White House tries to counter later call
-
Times Record Opinion
John Micek: Impeachment witnesses are the heroes we need right now
-
Sports
Browns star Garrett faces NFL suspension for swinging helmet at opponent
-
Business
EU rebuffs American pitch to reduce tariffs on lobsters
-
Nation & World
Watch now: Former U.S. ambassador testifies in impeachment hearing
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.