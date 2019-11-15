WESTBROOK – Clifford Joseph Orman, 94, passed away Nov. 11, 2019. Born Feb. 21, 1925, in Canandaigua, New York, to Joseph Adelbert and Edna (née Little) Orman, he grew up in the town of Irondequoit, near Lake Ontario. A graduate of the the University of Rochester and Purdue University in math and physics,he began his career as senior engineer at the Sylvania Physics Lab in Bayside, Long Island. He devoted his profession to research and development in the semi conductor industry, a member of Massachusetts’s burgeoning Route 128 technology highway.

He retired in 1987 as product manager at Alpha Industries, moving to his adopted home of Maine with the love of his life – his wife of almost 66 years, Evelyn.

A craftsman with an insatiable curiosity for invention and sharing, he built intricately detailed model boats for his family, explored his love of classical and jazz music, and from sci-fi to the classics to spy thrillers – a good book got him through many cold Maine winters. His humor and wit bolstered him through his final years. He will be remembered for all of these loving qualities.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his beloved children: Robert Orman (Karen) of Leesburg, Fla.; Eva Marie Orman, Brewster, Mass.; Ruthann Orman, Charleston, S.C.; and Patricia Loosigian (John) of Gordonsville, Va.

Donations in his name

may be made to:

Mercy Farm

56 Howard Hill Road

Fairhaven,VT 05743

