PORTLAND – David Geel, 70, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2019. Dave is now walking with his angels that watched over him his entire life.

Dave was born in Bar Harbor on March 9, 1949; the first son of Alonzo and Elinor (Buzzell) Geel and graduated valedictorian from Gray-New Gloucester High School in 1967. After high school, Dave attended Clarkson College of Technology with a full scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in physics in 1971. He continued to study mathematics at the graduate level after that.

Over the years, Dave was employed at various businesses, including Madawaska Wood Furnace Company as a Solar Energy Installer, the Diamond Corporation (DeOrsey’s) as a technical support administrator, and Bookland as a systems manager.

Dave had interests in astrology, chess, photography and building computers from the inside out. He enjoyed science fiction and took pride in his similarities to Sheldon from the Big Bang Theory. He loved staying at Thornhedge Inn, the first bed and breakfast in Bar Harbor, which his mother established in 1978.

Dave was predeceased by his parents, Alonzo and Elinor Geel, and a spouse, Susan Morse Geel. He is survived by his significant other, Sally Mulligan of Westbrook; a brother, Dana Geel of Frankfort; nephews, Andy and Robert Geel of Bar Harbor and his friends Debbie Pond, Zsuzsanna Gurdonyi, Susan Bergeron, and Karen Johnson. In addition, he is survived by Sally’s family, including the Mooers family of Hudson, New Hampshire and the Potters of Benton, Maine.

For the last 21 years, Dave shared his life with Sally Mulligan. For many years, Sally and Dave enjoyed the adventure of photographing as many Maine lighthouses as they could find. They enjoyed long conversations, beautiful walks and watching all episodes of Downton Abbey and Parenthood. Their last words to each other were “4X”, an expression of love.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Barron Center, who took such good care of Dave in his final months.

Per Dave’s wishes, there will not be services. When Dave first became disabled, he enjoyed watching birds out of his window. In honor of Dave, please consider feeding the birds in your backyard.

