SCARBOROUGH – Ronald L. Spiller, 86, of South Portland passed away on Nov. 12, 2019, in Scarborough, Maine. Ronald was born in Portland, Maine to Howard Spiller and Ella Sawyer Folland on Sept. 27, 1933. He worked as a lithographer for The Printing Shop and a jewelry crafter for Days Jewelry. He enjoyed reading and traveling.

Ronald was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Donna Waterhouse. He is survived by his brothers, James Folland Jr., and Stephen Folland; his sisters, Brenda Folland Leo and Sue Ann Folland Krause, as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. Funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home and burial will be at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

Ronald’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Maine Medical Center Cardiac Unit, Pine Point Nursing Home and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their care of Ronald.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous