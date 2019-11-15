GORHAM – Glynn Otis Nicholson, 66, passed away Nov. 12, 2019. He was born in Gorham, Dec. 26, 1952, to parents Bernard Cleveland and Bernice Marie (Whitfield) Nicholson.

Glynn grew up in Gorham and attended local schools graduating in 1972. For 39 years, he was employed at B & M Beans in Portland and proudly served on the Gorham Fire Department for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, racing, and cooking. He also enjoyed playing guitar in his garage band, “Nuttin Special”. Glynn enjoyed entertaining his large group of friends and spending time with his forever fur buddy, Bentley.

He is predeceased by one sister, Sharon Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Rhonda Marie (Hanna) Nicholson, two sons, Shawn Nicholson and wife, Kate, Cory Henley-Nicholson and wife, Heather; seven grandchildren: Corrie, Gavin, Elise, Blake, Molly, Atticus, and Desmond. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Faye Jones, and husband, William, one brother-in-law, Al Smith, along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Glynn will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 10 a.m..-12 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A reception will be held following the service at the Westbrook Eagles Lodge, 89 Saco St. Westbrook. To express condolences and to participate in Glynn’s online tribute, visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

gifts in Glynn’s name can be donated to

the Center for Grieving Children

555 Forest Ave

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »