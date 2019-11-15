SCARBOROUGH – James R. and Marion E. (Steward) Trott, 75 and 77 respectively, both passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, within hours of each other.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Calvary Cemetery (New Section), 1461 Broadway, South Portland.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Calvary Cemetery (New Section), 1461 Broadway, South Portland.

