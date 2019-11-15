RAYMOND – Joseph D. Sullivan Sr., 74, of Raymond, Maine, passed away on Nov. 13, 2019, in Lewiston, Maine.A celebration of life will be from 6-9 p.m., on Saturday November 23, at the American Legion Post 86 in Gray, Maine.Joe was born in New Brunswick, Canada, to Bertha and Patrick Sullivan on Aug. 2, 1945. He was married to his teenage sweetheart, Doris “Dot” Sullivan for 54 wonderful years. They met in Lowell, Massachusetts, and moved to Gray, Maine, to raise their family. Joe was a hard-working, self-employed man and had many businesses along the way including painting, farming, real estate, excavation, and last but certainly not least, owning a lumber mill. Joe was a veteran of the Army National Guard as a staff sergeant tank commander in Lowell, Massachusetts. Joe was a lifetime member of the Lowell Underwater Explorers Club. He was also a member of the Royal River Rod and Gun Club and the American Legion Post 86. Joe was an avid outdoorsman and absolutely loved to hunt and fish Northern Maine and New Brunswick, Canada.Joe was predeceased by his father, Patrick Sullivan; brother, Ronald Sullivan, and granddaughter, Casey Sullivan.Joe is survived by his wife, Dot Sullivan; sons, Joseph Sullivan Jr., James Sullivan and wife, Alice, and Jason Sullivan and wife, Jenn Seracuse. Brother, Ivan Sullivan; sister, Doreen Bisognano; brother, David Sullivan; brother, Donald Sullivan; mother, Bertha Sullivan; along with grandchildren, Jacob, Jared, Jevin, Joshua, Tavian, Cameron, and Van Mario.The family of Joseph Sullivan Sr. wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Nathan Raby, and the entire Central Maine Healthcare System, along with Androscoggin Hospice Home that helped us through this difficult journey.

