CAPE ELIZABETH – Lisa Anne Hooke passed away on Nov. 5, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. Her death was due to complications from rheumatoid arthritis.

Lisa was born on Oct. 27, 1961, in Boston, the daughter of Richard D. Hooke of Mashpee, Mass., and Anne Cheney Hooke of Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

Lisa graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1979, and attended the University of Maine at Orono. She worked for over 20 years as a para-legal in Boston.

Besides her parents, Lisa is survived by a brother, Stephen Hooke of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, his former wife, Diane Rivers-Hooke, and their two children, Haley Hooke and Kevin Hooke of Westbrook, Maine; a brother, Dr. Jeffrey Hooke, wife, Maria, and their two children, Joseph Hooke and Bella Hooke of Rockville, Md.; and a sister, Karen Hooke of Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Lisa will also be sadly missed by her beloved cats, Scooter and Spencer.

Arrangements were by Hobbs Funeral Home. There will be no services.

