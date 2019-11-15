YORK – Marilyn E. (Trafton) Small, 84, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at home, with her family by her side. Marilyn was born on Nov. 12, 1935, in York, Maine, daughter of the late Carroll B. and Elizabeth H. (Osgood) Trafton. She lived a long, happy life on Chases Pond Road. Marilyn enjoyed time with her family, spending time in her yard, going to church, playing her organ, the holidays, donuts and butter.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Conrad “Connie” L. Small, and a grandson, Ben Small.

She is survived by her four children: Cheryl and husband, Darryl Day, Cindy Harmon, Timmy Small and Meg, Randy and wife, Tracey Small; grandchildren, Jason, Shelley, Melissa, Mandy, Elizabeth, Payton and McKenzie; 12 great-grandchildren; lots of nieces and nephews; brothers, Norman, Burke, Wayne, Garry, and sister, Eppie.

A celebration of her life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Beacon Hospice.

