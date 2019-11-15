PORTLAND – Phyllis Palmer Caron, 96, passed away peacefully on Veteran’s Day. She was born on Jan. 30, 1923, the first child of the late Herbert and Francis Benson.

Phyllis was raised in the bucolic town of Townshend, Vt., where she became the valedictorian of her high school class at Leland and Gray Seminary. Following graduation, she attended New England Deaconess Hospital in Boston earning a degree in nursing. Soon after, she served overseas during World War II in the Army Nurse Corps. Upon returning stateside, she eventually accepted a nursing position at Mercy Hospital, bringing her to Portland, Maine, where she would spend the rest of her life. As charge nurse she was respected and trusted to help ensure the best care for her patients.

“Grammy” enjoyed dancing, travelling, sewing, playing the piano, and following her sons’ sports activities. Nightly, long distance phone conversations with her beloved sister Ruthie, family outings, and time spent with grandchildren blessed her with scores of joyful memories. She was a loyal friend to many, known for her kindness and empathy. Being able to provide aid and comfort to patients, along with raising a family were gifts that gave her life the most meaning.

Phyllis was predeceased by three siblings, Ruth Scofield, Margaret (Peggy) Benson, and Harold (Sonny) Benson.

She is survived by two sons, John and Robert and his wife, Linda, three granddaughters, Dana, Emily, Christina and her mother, Donna, three great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express its gratitude to the good folks on the second floor at Park Danforth for their devoted care.

At Phyllis’s request, a private family service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 3-5 p.m., at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103.

