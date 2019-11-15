BOWDOIN — Police are investigating burglaries at auto repair and sales shops discovered Wednesday morning.
Sagadahoc County Chief Deputy Brett Strout said the owner of Roy’s Tire and Auto Sales in Bowdoin reported that the Main Street business was broken into overnight.
Strout said there was also a burglary discovered at an auto shop in Richmond the same morning.
Richmond Police Sgt. James Donnell said A&W Auto Sales and Service on Route 201 was burglarized late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
“We have some leads that we’re following right now and enough so that we believe it may be tied to this other burglary,” Strout said Thursday.
He declined to say what was stolen.
