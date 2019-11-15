WINDHAM — The Sebago Lake Rotary Club will host a speaker event titled “Have you planned for health care in retirement?” on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mike Morrison of Edward Jones Investments will discuss the rising cost of health care and its impact on retirement savings, how to estimate future health care costs, Medicare’s coverage and costs and how to create income to help cover some health care costs in retirement.

The cost is $10, and lunch is included. The event will be held at the Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive. Limited seating is available, and registration is required. To register, email [email protected] by Nov. 16.

