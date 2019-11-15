RAYMOND — At the Selectboard meeting Tuesday night, Rolf Olsen updated the board on the progress of the RSU 14 Withdrawal Committee.

Olsen said the committee has worked on “some more wording changes and things in the (proposed) separation agreement so that is going back to the (RSU14) school board for their inputs.”

The budget sub-committee “has been doing a lot of work on getting a draft budget set up so that can be looked at.”

Olsen said the committee’s next meeting will be held Dec. 9 and urged residents to show up and give their input, as “that’s the only way we’re going to know what people are thinking.”

