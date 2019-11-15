Bowdoin College held its annual Sarah and James Bowdoin Day ceremony Friday, Oct. 25, to honor those undergraduates who distinguish themselves with excellence in scholarship.

Those students who are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars are in the top (highest GPA) 20 percent of each class for the previous academic year. In addition, those scholars who earned a GPA of 4.0 are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Book Award winners.

The following Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars are from the local area:

Silas Wuerth, of Brunswick, is a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2020. Wuerth is earning a major in economics and German.

Aaron Carlton, of Brunswick,is a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2021. Carlton is earning a major in economics and mathematics.

Emma Hahesy, of Topsham, is a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2022. Hahesy is earning a major in undeclared.

Zoe Stilphen, of Topsham, is a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2022. Stilphen is earning a major in undeclared.

