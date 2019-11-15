Cape Elizabeth Middle School and High School students and the school board celebrate the students' acceptance into this year's honors festivals.

The Cape Elizabeth School Board congratulated band and chorus students in the middle and high school for their acceptance into this year’s honors festivals. The students auditioned to be involved in the District 1 Festival, which will be held in January. Catherine Bart photo

