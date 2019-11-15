STANDISH — The Standish Historical Society on Wednesday, Nov. 20, will host guest speaker Douglas Noble, who will give a presentation on a remarkable group of Maine artists known as the Brushians.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Tompson House Museum Ballroom, at the corner of routes 25 and 35. Suggested donation is $5.

