Judy L. MacLean, 66, of Raymond was summonsed Nov. 4 on a charge of operating under the influence.
Tyra L. Kenison, 37, of Casco was arrested Nov. 5 on charges of operating without a license and theft by unauthorized use of property.
Michael J. Garland, 32, of Oakland, was arrested Nov. 6 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and attaching false plates.
Travas L. Collins, 36, of Windham was arrested Nov. 7 on charges of criminal mischief, obstructing report of crime and domestic violence assault.
Frank D. Kimball, 21, of Bridgton was summonsed Nov. 7 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
Ashley D. Aaskov, 26, of Windham was arrested Nov. 10 on a charge of failure to appear after bail.
Brianne M. Simard, 27, of Windham was summonsed Nov. 10 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Mark A. Trott, 37, of Windham was summonsed Nov. 10 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
