In the first eight-man championship game in Maine’s history, Mt. Ararat’s Holden Brannan had a day for the ages.

The Eagles senior scored seven touchdowns and rushed for 341 yards as Mt. Ararat beat Old Orchard Beach, 58-25, Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Brannan scored on three of his first four runs of the game, and then finished off a strong comeback effort by OOB with his seventh score, from 67 yards with 8:57 to play.

Mt. Ararat, which had never won a playoff game in 11-man football, finished its inaugural eight-man season with a 9-2 record. Old Orchard finished 7-4.

Brannan’s running mate Riley Morin finished with 168 yards on 16 carries, including Mt. Ararat’s final touchdown from 19 yards.

The first half showed how explosive eight-man football can be.

Brannan had four long touchdown runs of 58, 40, 64, and 44 yards to push the large-school champion Eagles to a 28-0 lead.

Just when the game appeared headed to blowout status, small-school champ Old Orchard Beach got its pass game going and drove 55 yards in 10 plays, with Jaden Davies connecting on key throws to David Anderson, Jacob Payea and finally a 12-yard score to Ryan Crockett to get the Seagulls on the board with 6:28 left in the half.

In quick succession, OOB recovered the ensuing onside kick, scored on a 47-yard hook-and-ladder play going Davies to Crockett to Payea, to cut the lead to 28-12, and then got the ball back when Mt. Ararat quarterback Cam Wallace fumbled the snap.

The Eagles second turnover created a hurried drive for the Seagulls that included a spinning 11-yard scramble by Davies on fourth-and-11 and ended with Payea scoring from the 1 after OOB, without a timeout, barely got the snap off before time ran out. As with the Seagulls’ first two scores, the try for two was unsuccessful ended with Mt. Ararat leading 28-18.

Davies completed 11 of 23 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Payea was a strong presence for the Seagulls who will return virtually their entire team. In addition to his two touchdown catches he rushed for 102 yards on 25 carries.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous