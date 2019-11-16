Thank you to Gov. Mills and our state’s leadership for recent initiatives supporting older Mainers. We applaud the collective talent that brought these initiatives to fruition.

In late October, working with AARP, Maine became only the sixth state AARP’s Network of Age Friendly Communities. Two weeks ago, Gov. Mills signed an executive order establishing the Elder Justice Coordinating Partnership to combat elder abuse in Maine. Both of these initiatives will benefit our older citizens. With support from the John T. Gorman Foundation, older Mainers will now have greater protection from exploitation and abuse.

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging (serving Cumberland and York counties) and our counterparts across Maine’s other 14 counties understand the aging landscape, as Maine is the oldest state by median age. The agency offers a host of programs and services that help seniors at risk. We also have programs to promote healthy aging and encourage socialization, which help people stay engaged and active.

The energy, vision and perseverance to build innovative partnerships to improve the lives of older Mainers cannot happen in a vacuum. The Southern Maine Agency on Aging is ready to forge new partnerships and collaborations with both public and private entities to brighten the future for Maine’s aging population.

Megan Walton

CEO, Southern Maine Agency on Aging

Scarborough

