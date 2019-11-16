Re: “Marc Thiessen: Incompetence is not an impeachable offense” (Nov. 15, Page A7):
Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen – whom I confess to knowing personally since the days that he worked for Sen. Jesse Helms – argues that President Trump’s Ukrainian policy is an example of incompetence and that incompetence cannot be a basis for impeachment.
But the charge is not that Trump is incompetent – however accurate that accusation might be (for once Marc and I agree) but that he carried out an impeachable act (holding back critical military assistance for personal, domestic political gain) incompetently (by being caught).
A bank robber may get caught in a robbery, but his incompetence in carrying out a criminal act is not a basis for finding him not guilty.
Richard J. Kessler
Bath
