Re: “Marc Thiessen: Incompetence is not an impeachable offense” (Nov. 15, Page A7):

Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen – whom I confess to knowing personally since the days that he worked for Sen. Jesse Helms – argues that President Trump’s Ukrainian policy is an example of incompetence and that incompetence cannot be a basis for impeachment.

But the charge is not that Trump is incompetent – however accurate that accusation might be (for once Marc and I agree) but that he carried out an impeachable act (holding back critical military assistance for personal, domestic political gain) incompetently (by being caught).

A bank robber may get caught in a robbery, but his incompetence in carrying out a criminal act is not a basis for finding him not guilty.

Richard J. Kessler

Bath

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles