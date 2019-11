PORTLAND – Frances Carita Oden Werly, Sept. 19, 1927 to Nov. 8, 2019 passed away at the age of 92.

Survived are her daughters, Deborah Ruth Werly Steffen and her children, Daniel and Luke Antone; as well as Margaret Frances Werly Robinson and her children, Winslow, Caleb and Emma Robinson.

To view more information about Frances or leave your condolences please go to www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »