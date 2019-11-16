MEDFORD, Mass. — Bowdoin rallied to win the final two sets to beat Tufts 3-2 in the second round of the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament on Saturday.

Tufts won the first game, 25-14. Bowdoin tied it by winning the second set, 25-16, but Tufts won the third set 27-25, before the Polar Bears won the fourth set 25-15 and the deciding fifth set 15-13.

Bowdoin improves to 20-7 advances to the Johnson & Wales in the third round at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tufts ends at 28-2.

Carolina Flaherty had 20 kills and 16 digs for Bowdoin. Emily King added 22 digs and Ella Haugen had 18. Ashley Williams had 12 kills and Allyson Hawkins had 10.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

MIDDLEBURY 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Ellie Bavier and Eliza Robinson both scored goals as the Panthers beat the Nor’easters in the NCAA Division III in Middlebury, Vermont.

Middlebury improves to 14-2-3 and advances to play Steven Institute, which beat UMass-Boston 3-0 on Saturday. UNE ends the season 13-6-2.

Bavier scored with 18 seconds left in the first half, while Robinson scored with just over 14 minutes left in the second half.

FOOTBALL

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 24, BECKER 20: Jack Mahoney scored on a 28-yard run with 1:29 remaining and the Nor’easters (4-6, 2-5 Commonwealth Coast Conference) beat the Hawks (2-8, 0-7) in Biddeford.

Becker was within three, 17-14, when David Collins caught a 16-yard pass with 6:24 left. The Hawks scored on the last play of the game to get within four.

Brian Peters completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns for UNE. Jack Mahoney rushed had a rushing touchdown and Mikey Brennan caught four passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

CATHOLIC 28, MAINE MARITIME 13: Brady Berger completed 22 of 33 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns as the Cardinals (2-8, 2-5 NEWMAC) beat the Mariners (0-10, 0-7) in Castine.

Nikolas Moquin was 14 for 24 passing for 185 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for MMA. Mason Kaserman caught nine passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns for the Mariners.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 45, HUSSON 14: Alec Coleman and Brendan Smith completed for 309 yards passing and the Golden Bears (9-1) cruised to a win over the Eagles (4-6) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Keyshaun Robinson rushed for 97 yards and a touchdowns for Husson.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 84, UM-MACHIAS 62: Jacobe Thomas scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Huskies (2-1) beat the Clippers (2-4) during the Charlie Ryan Memorial Tournament in Waterville.

Kylani Lefleur added 11 points and eight rebounds, while DJ Anderson chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.

Marcus Massey had 20 points for UM-Machias.

ROGER WILLIAMS 79, BOWDOIN 58: Rich Pugliese had 17 points, five assists and four rebounds as the Hawks (2-1) beat the Polar Bears (1-1) in the Roger Williams Tournament in Bristol, Rhode Island.

David Reynolds had 17 points and eight rebounds for Bowdoin. Zavier Rucker added 13 points and Sam Grad 10.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 76, VERMONT TECH 65: Clay Hardy had 24 points and 10 rebounds as the SeaWolves (7-1, 4-0 YSC) beat the Knights (4-3, 3-2) in South Portland.

Pedro Fonseca added 17 points and Ian Regan 12 for SMCC.

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 89, REGIS 82: Siddiq Canty scored the first six points of a 10-0 first-half run that extended the Nor’easters’ (2-1) lead over Regis (0-1) from 13-11 to 23-11 in Biddeford.

New England maintained a comfortable lead until the Pride used a 14-4 rally to pull within 76-73 with 4:34 to play, but that was as close as Regis could get.

Jackson McCoy scored 20 for UNE, Alex Kravchuk 15, Canty 13 and Ray Evans 13.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 79, ENDICOTT 60: Maddie Hasson had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Polar Bears (1-0) over the Gulls (1-1) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Samantha Roy had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Moira Train added 16 points and seven rebounds for Bowdoin. Mikaela Rogers led the Gulls with 17 points.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 85, VERMONT TECH 80: Amanda Brett sank four free throws in the final six seconds and the SeaWolves (7-0, 3-0 Yankee Small College Conference) beat the Knights (2-3, 2-2) in South Portland.

Brett finished with 34 points, while Tara Flanders added 17 for SMCC.

PLATTSBURG 60, BATES 56: Taylor Durin scored 19 points and the Cardinals (1-1) held on to beat the Bobcats (0-2) in Madison, New Jersey.

Taylor Clare had 11 rebounds for Plattsburg.

Meghan Graff had 19 points, while Brianna Gadaleta added 10 for Bates.

COLBY 73, FITCHBURG STATE 41: Brooke Guiffre had 15 points and five rebounds as the Mules (2-0) beat the Falcons (0-4) in New London, New Hampshire.

Alisha Aube added 11 points, while Keagan Dunbar and Paige Russell had 10 points apiece.

Angelina Marazzi led the Falcons with 14 points, and Catherine Coppinger grabbed 17 rebounds.

SOUTHERN MAINE 79, UM-FARMINGTON 50: Victoria Harris had 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Huskies (3-1) beat the Beavers (0-2) in Farmington.

Kristen Curley had a game-high 20 points for USM. Jackie Luckhardt added seven points, four assists, and 10 steals.

McKenna Brodeur had 11 points and five rebounds for UMF.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

CASTLETON 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Samantha Lawler scored in the second period as the Spartans (4-2, 4-0 NEHC) beat the Huskies (2-4, 2-2) in Gorham.

Castleton’s Alexis Kalm had 25 saves. Whitney Padgett stopped 21 for Southern Maine.

BOWDOIN 4, WESLEYAN 1: Jess Cloutier scored as the Polar Bears (2-0, 2-0 NESCAC) defeated the Cardinal (0-2, 0-2) in Brunswick.

Tala Glass and Katie Leininger also scored for Bowdoin. Colleen Castro scored from Wesleyan.

COLBY 4, WILLIAMS 3: Tess Dupre scored two goals, including the winner, as the Mules (2-0, 2-0 NESCAC) rallied past the Ephs (0-2, 0-2) in Waterville.

Moira Mullaney and McKinley Karpa also scored for Colby. Cierra San Roman had 21 saves.

Delaney Szlezyngier scored two goals for Williams, and Meghan Halloran had one.

MEN’S HOCKEY

WILLIAMS 5, BOWDOIN 1: Niko Karamanis scored two goals to lead the Ephs (2-0, 2-0 NESCAC) over the Polar Bears (1-1, 1-1) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Will Somers, Wyatt Glover, and Myles Cunningham also scored for Williams. Jimmy Duffy scored for Bowdoin. Alex Zafonte stopped 25 of the 30 shots he faced.

MIDDLEBURY 3, COLBY 0: Mitchell Allen had a goal and an assist as the Panthers (1-1, 1-1 NESCAC) defeated the Mules (0-2, 0-2) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Owen Powers and Conor Breen also had goals for Middlebury. Adam WIsco had 28 saves.

Andrew Tucci had 22 saves for Colby.

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 5, WENTWORTH 4: Ryan Burr scored a power-play goal 12:47 into the third period to give the Nor’easters (4-1, 4-0 CCC) a win over the Leopards (2-3-1, 1-2-1) in Everett, Massachusetts.

Burr and Dimitris Jones each had a goal and an assist for the Nor’easters. Collin Heinold, Jeff Eppright and Brendan Donohue each had a goal.

MASS-BOSTON 8, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Nolan Redler had two goals and Andy Walker had a goal and an assist as the Beacons (2-2, 1-1 NECH) routed the Huskies (0-4, 0-4) in Gorham.

Nick Daluisio, Ethan Osburn, Daniel Nachbaur, Jack Riley, and Chris Peters all added goals for the Beacons. Nolan Egbert had 22 saves.

Maverick Lynes scored for the Huskies.

