HOCKEY

Evan Cormier stopped 25 shots to lead the visiting Adirondack Thunder to a 4-0 win Saturday over the Maine Mariners, stopping Maine’s four-game winning streak.

Craig Martin scored five minutes into the game to give Adirondack (6-5-0-2) an early lead. Linhart, Ryan Walker and Kelly Summers also scored.

Connor Lacouvee made 34 saves for the Mariners (6-4-0-1).

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Dominic Thiem beat defending champ Alexander Zverev in the semifinals in London after Stefanos Tsitsipas ousted six-time winner Roger Federer, setting up a title match between two players who first met each other at the O2 Arena under different circumstances, when Tsitsipas was a hitting partner for Thiem.

”I just saw a picture before that I practiced with him the first time I played here (in) 2016,” Thiem said after beating Zverev 7-5, 6-3. ”He was a hitting partner here. It’s an amazing story for both of us. … We didn’t think that only three years later we were going to face each other in the final.”

Tsitsipas, 21, had the most eye-catching win Saturday, saving 11 of 12 break points to beat Federer 6-3, 6-4.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Zander Lombard took a one-shot lead into the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, putting himself in position to win his first European Tour title at his country’s most prestigious tournament.

PGA: Harris English holed a chip-and-run from off the 18th green for birdie and a 7-under 64, giving him the 36-hole lead by one shot over Vaughn Taylor at the Mayakoba Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

English is seeking his first win since winning this event six years ago.

PREP SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Michala Wallace scored two goals to lead North Yarmouth Academy to a season-opening 4-0 victory over the Tilton School in Tilton, New Hampshire.

Lilly Weinrich and Natalie Farrell also scored for the Panthers. Lauren Powers earned the shutout with 26 saves.

SOCCER

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP: Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Croatia qualified for the 2020 European Championship.

For the Germans, it’s a record 13th straight time that they will appear at the tournament, continuing a run going back to 1972. The three-time champions advanced with a 4-0 win over Belarus.

For the Dutch, a former soccer powerhouse, it will be their first major tournament since the 2014 World Cup.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »