ORONO — They refuse to go away.

The University of Maine football team kept its playoff hopes alive Saturday afternoon, rallying for a 34-30 victory over Rhode Island at Alfond Stadium.

Freshman Joe Fagnano threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Earnest Edwards with 34 seconds remaining as Maine rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.

The win was Maine’s fourth in a row, and 13th consecutive over Rhode Island, and lifted the Black Bears to 6-5 overall, 4-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association. It also keeps Maine’s Football Championship Subdivision playoff hopes alive. Maine must now win at New Hampshire next Saturday to have a chance at the postseason.

Rhode Island dropped to 2-9, 0-7.

Maine fell behind 30-27 on a 29-yard field goal by C.J. Carrick with 1:49 remaining. Maine took over at its 19. On first down, Fagnano completed a 44-yard pass to Devin Young.

After a 1-yard sack, Fagnano threw 12 yards to Joe Fitzpatrick and 15 to Jacob Henne, playing because senior Jaquan Blair was suspended for the game (for a violation of team rules) and Andre Miller is injured.

Then on first down from the 11, he found Edwards in the left corner of the end zone for the winning score.

Down 27-13 with 9:52 remaining, the Black Bears stormed back. A 12-yard touchdown run by Emmanuel Reed with 8:24 left brought Maine back to withing 27-20 with 8:24 left.

A 70-yard kick-off return by Ahmere Dorsey set the Rams up at the Maine 23. But the defense held and C.J. Carrick missed his second field goal attempt of the game, a 45-yarder, giving Maine the ball at its 21.

On first down from the Maine 47, Earnest Edwards ran a reverse left and was pushed out at the 3. Joe Fitzpatrick scored on the next play and Kenny Doak’s PAT tied it at 27 with 3:16 left.

Rhode Island led 24-13 entering the fourth.

The Rams scored on their first drive of the third, a 34-yard run by Naim Jones on third-and-1. That made it 17-3.

The Black Bears would cut it to 17-10 when Joe Fagnano hit Devin Young with a 19-yard touchdown pass with 9:22 left in the third. But Young got into a scuffle after the play and was penalized 15 yards.

That allowed the Rams to get good field position on the kickoff, starting at the Maine 44. Five plays later, Vito Priori hit Ahmere Dorsey with an 8-yard scoring pass and it was 24-10.

Maine would get a 34-yard field goal from Kenny Doak wuith 1:33 left in the third to make it 24-13.

Rhode Island led 10-3 at the end of the first half and dominated the Black Bears. The Rams gained 116 rushing yards in the first two quarters and held the Black Bears to just 16 rushing yards. Rhode Island had a huge time of possession advantage: 21:48 to 8:12. And Maine was 0-for-5 on third down conversions.

Rhode Island came out fast and scored on the game’s opening drive, going 77 yards in 11 plays to score on a 2-yard run by Naim Jones for a 7-0 lead. That drive set the tone for the first half: Rhode Island, second in the CAA to Maine in passing, ran on seven of the 11 plays with Jones gaining 31 yards.

Maine, without Blair and Miller, couldn’t get anything going.

The Rams made it 10-0 with 1:38 left in the second quarter on a 20-yard field goal by C.J.Carrick, opting for the chip shot points rather than going for it from the 2.

Maine then put together its best drive of the first half, going 48 yards in eight plays, to get a 28-yard field goal from Kenny Doak with eight seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 10-3.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous