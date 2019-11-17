The 2019 fall sports season once again was one of triumph and making memories.

City teams impressed across the board.

The soccer pitch saw high drama, as Waynflete’s boys’ team again navigated a brutal schedule, got stronger as the season went along, then repeated as Class C state champion. Cheverus and Deering lost in the preliminary round of the Class A South playoffs, while Portland made it to the semifinals before losing a one-goal decision at nemesis Gorham.

On the girls’ side, Cheverus posted the best season in program history and earned the top seed in Class A South for the first time, but lost to Scarborough in the regional final. Portland had a fantastic campaign as well, but was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Noble. Waynflete’s girls got to the Class C South quarterfinals where it lost to Maranacook.

Field hockey saw Cheverus once again make a run to the playoffs, but the Stags lost to Westbrook in the quarterfinals.

Volleyball saw Cheverus make it to the postseason again, but lose to Marshwood in the Class A state preliminary round.

Cross country featured the rise of Portland’s girls’ squad, as a strong group of freshmen led the Bulldogs to the state meet. Cheverus’ girls, Deering’s boys and Waynflete’s girls also made it to states.

The golf season was highlighted by some strong individual performances on the big stage, as Portland’s Bennett Berg was second in Class A and Deering’s Nick McGonagle placed fourth.

Before we move indoors to winter sports, here’s one last look at the biggest achievers and top stories of the autumn:

Portland edition state champion

Waynflete Flyers boys’ soccer, Class C

Michael’s top five stories

5) Waynflete girls spring playoff upset

Waynflete’s girls’ soccer team missed the playoffs in 2018, but this fall, the young Flyers were much more competitive. While Waynflete won just twice in the regular season (it had three ties), the Flyers qualified for the Class C South playoffs as the No. 12 seed and in the preliminary round, upset No. 5 Oak Hill, 1-0. Waynflete gave fourth-ranked Maranacook a scare in the quarterfinal round as well before falling, 1-0. Look for the Flyers to be even more of a factor in 2020.

4) Portland girls enjoy best season in over a decade

Portland’s girls’ squad, meanwhile, dazzled from the start of the season and turned into something special, as a mix of key veterans and promising newcomers put it all together and produced an 11-2-1 campaign, the Bulldogs’ best since 2003. Portland earned the No. 2 seed in Class A South, but its title hopes were dashed by Noble in the quarterfinals, 2-1.

3) Youth is served for Portland girls’ cross country

Portland’s girls’ cross country team entered the year untested and ended it with the program’s best performance this century. The Bulldogs, led by senior Lucinda Medd and four fabulous freshmen: Taylor Austerer, Annabelle Brooks, Tenley Flint and Greta Holmes, qualified for the state meet for the first time in a decade, then placed 10th in Class A. With a strong young nucleus, Portland won’t be a one-hit wonder.

2) Cheverus girls nearly perfect

Cheverus’ girls’ soccer team entered the season with high expectations and the Stags rose to the occasion. Behind the nonpareil playmaking and finishing of Emma Gallant and the defensive acumen and set piece production from Lauren Jordan, as well as big-time contributions from several others, Cheverus won all 14 regular season contests, marking the first time in the program’s history it managed such a feat. The Stags finished as the top seed in Class A South for the first time and after blanking Kennebunk in the quarterfinals, Cheverus outlasted Gorham in penalty kicks in the semifinals to make it to the regional final for the second year in a row. But that’s where the Stags ran into their nemesis, Scarborough, which eked out a 2-1 victory, handing Cheverus its only loss in 17 contests.

1) Waynflete boys repeat

Waynflete’s boys’ soccer team didn’t go undefeated this fall, like the 2018 squad, but these Flyers wound up in the same place, atop the Class C mountain, thanks to another memorable and triumphant season. Waynflete lost to eventual Class B champion Yarmouth and top contender Greely, but beat everyone else, including multiple Class B teams. As the No. 3 seed in Class C South, the Flyers dominated Lisbon in the quarterfinals, blanked Traip Academy in the semifinals, shut out Marnacook in the regional final, then got goals from Joey Ansel-Mullen, Patty Shaw, Aidan Kieffer and Samir Sayed to beat Mt. View, 4-0, in the state game to earn another Gold Ball.

