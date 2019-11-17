Freezing rain is possible Monday morning, with potential to create slick spots for the morning commute.

Temperatures will be near or below freezing by daybreak on Monday. Moisture will be moving in from the south. Light freezing rain starts up around 6 a.m. along the southern Maine coastline.

Since it will likely freeze on contact, untreated surfaces will be slick. This includes bridges, secondary roads, sidewalks, and even some main roads.

Warmer air will move in and freezing rain along the coast gradually will transition to plain rain. This will help to eliminate some of the ice on roads by noon.

The freezing line will push north with moisture, meaning freezing rain is expected to start up in the mountains around 9 a.m. and continue into the early afternoon. Some valleys will be especially prone to icing, though the deeper cold may lead to sleet mixing in with the rain.

Northern Maine will see wintry weather in the afternoon. Throughout northern Maine, snow is likely to be mixing in. The best chance for widespread slick conditions will be in the northern part of the state.

The transition to plain rain is less likely in the mountains and in northern Maine. There will be enough cold air to keep these parts of the state below freezing, or at least close enough to keep a wintry mix going.

The storm will push away from us on Tuesday. The last bit of moisture in the mountains and northern Maine is expected to fall as snow. Accumulations will be highest across northern Maine. Parts of southern Maine may not even see flakes.

Wednesday will bring a bit of sunshine into the mix. Temperatures will be back in the 40s. This will give us some time to dry out, so icy spots become less of a concern through the overnight hours. Some stray snow showers will linger in the mountains through the day on Wednesday.

Thursday will be the nicest day of the week. Highs will approach the mid- to upper 40s, which is average for this time of year. There will also be a good bit of sunshine. Friday could be unsettled to end off the work week.

For more forecast updates, follow me on Facebook and Twitter.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: