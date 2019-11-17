Vladimir Putin has absolute power and unlimited resources. He hates democracy and its allies, because they stand in his way. He will do anything to restore Russia to the Berlin Wall era.

He knows he has what Donald Trump wants. Trump is very bad at hiding that he cares only about lining his own pockets at the expense of democracy. Trump denies Russia interfered in the 2016 election to benefit him, even though the whole world knows beyond any doubt that they did. Obviously it will happen again in 2020.

Extorting Ukraine by withholding aid and missiles for five months to help Russia and get fabricated dirt on a major political rival is treasonous. There is no other choice but to impeach. Use Russia once to get elected – shame on Trump. Use Russia twice to get Trump elected – shame on the USA.

Donald Trump has turned his back on our allies. He has shown his admiration again and again for autocrats and dictators, especially Putin. Nancy Pelosi recently told Trump, “All roads with you lead to Putin.” Special counsel Robert Mueller verified that this is a fact.

The Republican Party turns their back on Trump’s massive corruption, chaos and lies because they are getting what they want. They get things like climate change denial, massive tax cuts for the super-rich, National Rifle Association control, voter suppression and conservative judges, just to name a few of the party’s favorite things.

America needs to see Trump’s tax returns now!

Bernard McCarthy

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: