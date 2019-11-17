A Litchfield man was arrested at his home Sunday afternoon and charged with manslaughter in connection with the motor vehicle deaths of a married couple who were traveling to pick up their daughter from a friend’s home last weekend.

Shawn W. Metayer, 60, was also charged with drunken driving in the crash, which took place on Hallowell Road in Litchfield around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Killed in the head-on collision were Derek Trudeau, 48, and his wife, Stephanie, 40, of Litchfield. The Trudeaus were on their way to pick up Cait, their 9-year-old daughter, when Metayer’s Lincoln SUV crossed the centerline and hit their full-size pickup truck head-on. The Trudeaus died on impact, according to Maine State Police.

Metayer suffered minor injuries and was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he spent the week recovering from his injuries. Metayer has been released from the hospital.

State troopers went to Metayer’s home on Sunday afternoon and arrested him, state police said in a statement Sunday evening. The troopers served warrants charging him with two counts of Class A manslaughter and one felony charge of operating under the influence. Metayer was being held Sunday night without bail at the Kennebec County jail. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday morning.

State police were notified on the night of Nov. 9 about a motor vehicle that was being operated in an erratic fashion. Several minutes later they were notified about a crash in Litchfield involving a Lincoln SUV and a pickup truck. At the time, troopers said the crash appeared to have been related to speed and alcohol.

