BALTIMORE — Deshaun Watson couldn’t run, couldn’t hide and couldn’t keep up with the other quarterback on the field, the elusive and talented Lamar Jackson.

Jackson threw four touchdown passes, ran for 86 yards and helped the Baltimore Ravens roll to their sixth straight victory, 41-7 over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The game was billed as a matchup between first-place AFC teams and two of the best double-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.

Jackson and the Baltimore defense made it a one-sided affair, and now the Ravens (8-2) are riding their longest winning streak since a seven-game run in 2000, their first Super Bowl season.

After throwing three touchdown passes to put Baltimore up 21-0 in the third quarter, Jackson followed with his most impressive play of the day: a 39-yard run in which he broke six tackles, weaving through the Houston secondary as if playing keep-away with the football.

Watson, on the other hand, spent the entire afternoon running from a defense that utilized a variety of blitzes and coverages. Baltimore rang up seven sacks – six against Watson – forced two turnovers and limited the nimble-footed quarterback to 12 yards rushing on three carries.

Watson went 18 for 29 for 169 yards with a lost fumble and an interception. Houston (6-4) fell behind 34-0 before Carlos Hyde ran for a 41-yard touchdown with 7:10 remaining.

VIKINGS 27, BRONCOS 23: Minnesota erased a 20-0 halftime deficit with touchdowns on each of its four drives in the second half, fending off visiting Denver by forcing three straight incomplete passes in the end zone over the final 10 seconds to preserve the win.

Kirk Cousins went 29 for 35 for 319 yards and three scores for the Vikings (8-3), overcoming a system-wide failure in the first half that included a lost fumble of his during a sack that led to one of three field goals by Brandon McManus for the Broncos (3-7).

Cousins hit Stefon Diggs for a 54-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 23-20. McManus went wide right from 41 yards on his fourth attempt, and Cousins found Kyle Rudolph wide open for a 32-yard score on the next possession with 6:10 left. Both of those throws by Cousins came off bootleg rollouts to his left, the type of passing play he has long thrived on.

Brandon Allen, the fill-in quarterback after the injury to Joe Flacco and the impending debut of rookie Drew Lock, admirably drove the Broncos to the cusp of a comeback of their own with a drive that included three fourth-down conversions.

With first-and-goal from the 4, but only 10 seconds and no timeouts remaining, Allen had three chances at the winner. Trae Waynes knocked down the first one, Jayron Kearse had a hand on the second one and the last try for Noah Fant sailed past the rookie tight end after he and Kearse tussled for position.

SAINTS 34, BUCCANEERS 17: Drew Brees threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead visiting New Orleans (8-2) over Tampa Bay (3-7).

NFL receptions leader Michael Thomas became the first player in league history with 90-plus catches in the first 10 games of a season and Brees tossed TD passes of 16 yards to Thomas, 3 yards to Jared Cook and 6 yards to Ted Ginn Jr.

COWBOYS 35, LIONS 27: Dak Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns, lifting Dallas (6-4) to a win at Detroit (3-6-1).

The Lions were without Matthew Stafford for a second straight game and have lost 6 of 7.

BILLS 37, DOLPHINS 20: Josh Allen tied a career high with three touchdown passes and ran for another score as visiting Bufalo Bills (7-3) completed a season sweep of Miami.

Allen’s TD tosses covered 40 and 9 yards to John Brown, and 23 yards to Dawson Knox. Allen also scored on an 8-yard run, and he had a 36-yard run to set up a field goal.

JETS 34, WASHINGTON 17: Sam Darnold more than made up for an ill-timed interception by throwing for 293 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, and New York (3-7) routed rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Washington (1-9) for its second consecutive victory.

Darnold was 19 of 30 passing and tossed touchdowns to Daniel Brown, Robby Anderson, Ryan Griffin and former Washington receiver Jamison Crowder. Despite getting picked off deep in his own territory by Jon Bostic, the 2018 third overall pick bounced back and now has 11 TDs and 10 INTs this season.

The Jets sacked Haskins six times, including three by safety Jamal Adams, and linebacker Neville Hewitt intercepted him in his return to the lineup. Le’Veon Bell ran for a 1-yard TD, Griffin had a career-high 109 yards receiving and New York eclipsed 400 yards of offense for the first time in 20 games.

Washington set a franchise record by going 16 consecutive quarters without a touchdown before Derrius Guice scored on a 45-yard screen pass early in the fourth. Haskins was 19 of 35 passing for 214 yards and threw TD passes to Guice and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle in his first game since being named starter for the rest of the season.

COLTS 33, JAGUARS 13: Jacoby Brissett threw one touchdown pass, ran for another score and used an impressive ground game as Indianapolis (6-4) beat visiting Jacksonville (4-6) to break a two-game losing streak.

The Colts pulled back into a tie with Houston for the AFC South lead.

Jacksonville (4-6) has lost 4 of 6, this one coming despite the return of starting quarterback Nick Foles. He had missed the previous eight games with a broken left collarbone.

FALCONS 29, PANTHERS 3: Atlanta intercepted Kyle Allen four times and sacked him five times, Kenjon Barner returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown and visiting Atlanta (3-7) topped Carolina (5-5).

The Falcons had only two interceptions all season – and none since Week 2 against the Eagles – but intercepted Allen three times in the first half to build a 20-0 lead.

