SEOUL — North Korea launched another volley of insults at former vice president Joe Biden, calling him a “rabid dog” who is greedy for power and deserves to be beaten to death.

The attack came two weeks after Biden issued a statement attacking President Trump’s North Korea policy and referring to that country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, as a “murderous dictator.”

In response, North Korea laid on the animal metaphors thick and fast, calling Biden a crafty, rabid dog keen at getting at others’ throats, and a profiteer.

“A crow is never whiter for often washing,” the Korean Central News Agency said in a commentary.

“Anyone who dare slanders the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK, can never spare the DPRK’s merciless punishment whoever and wherever,” it said, referring to the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“And he will be made to see even in a grave what horrible consequences will be brought about by his thoughtless utterances.”

It then returned to the animal theme.

“Rabid dogs like Baiden [sic] can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about. They must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late,” it wrote. “Doing so will be beneficial for the U.S. also.”

This is not the first time Biden has invited the scorn of North Korea. In May, it called him a “fool of low I.Q.” for calling Kim a dictator and a tyrant.

In his presidential campaign, Biden has been sharply critical of Trump’s policy on North Korea, calling it a diplomatic failure that has made the American people less safe and arguing that Trump has been making excuses for a dictator and a brutal regime.

After the North Korean statement in May, Biden’s campaign team responded by saying it was “no surprise” that Pyongyang would prefer that Trump remain in the White House.

The criticism of Biden came just a day after North Korea issued a rare criticism of Trump, and could be seen as an attempt to leave a small window open for dialogue with the current administration.

On Thursday, North Korea said Trump had reneged on a promise to end joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises, arguing it had given concessions, in the form of ceasing nuclear and long-range missile tests, that the U.S. president could “brag about,” but had received nothing in return.

The Washington Post’s Min Joo Kim contributed to this report.

