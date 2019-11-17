BRUNSWICK – Bradford Thomas Martin, 33, passed away on Nov. 8, 2019 due to complications from a rare genetic disease, Dyskeratosis Congenita.

Brad was born August 15, 1986 in Newark, Del. He and his family moved to Maine in January of 1991. He attended the Yarmouth school system from kindergarten through his high school graduation in 2005. He was a graduate of Keene State College, Class of 2009, with a degree in Occupational Health and Safety Studies.

He was a dedicated volunteer, Badge No. 356, for the Yarmouth Fire Department for over nine years.

He had been a “Sugarloafer” since 1997 where he participated in group ski lessons, the Junior Professional Program, and was an instructor for several years. He recently became a member of the Sugarloaf Ski Club. Brad was a very accomplished skier and loved it more than anything. He spent every winter at Sugarloaf where he and his friends regularly camped out at our house. Sugarloaf was home for Brad.

He was a passionate sports fan of multiple sports, too many to list, but especially his beloved Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, and New England Patriots. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling. In 2015 he traveled alone extensively throughout southeast Asia and Europe for more than three months. He was a foodie and enjoyed trying new foods. He also loved swimming and boating at Thompson Lake, in Poland, MaIne, where he spent most of his childhood summers.

Along with Brad’s passion for sports, he was an avid reader including several daily newspapers.

Brad was his own person. He had strong principles and opinions and lived his life on his terms. Brad positively touched so many lives in so short a time. His curiosity about the world, his intolerance for bullshit, and his willingness to always stick up for the underdog is why he had so many friends across all ages.

Brad is survived by his parents Donna and Bruce of Brunswick and Port St. Lucie, Fla.; his brother Garrett of South Portland; his girlfriend, Cyndee D’Agostini of Portland and Orange County, Calif.; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents Claudette and Normand Allard, formerly of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and Central Falls, R.I.; Dorothy and Norman Martin, formerly of Cumberland, R.I.; and uncle, John Martin, formerly of Harrisville, R.I.

In honor of Brad’s journey through life, there will be a celebration of his life at The Rack in Carrabassett Valley, ME in Spring 2020.

In memory of Brad, donations may be made to:

Children’s Medical Center Corporation

A Massachusett’s

Charitable Corporation

300 Longwood Ave.

Boston, MA 02115

Tax ID: 04-1174680

To Be Used For

Dyskeratosis Congenita Research

In The Stem Cell

Transplant Center

Bone Marrow Study of The PARN Mutation

or; Camp Sunshine

35 Acadia Rd.

Casco, ME 04015

