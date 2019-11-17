GORHAM – Thelma Elizabeth “Teddie” (Dennett) Thompson, of Gorham, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019 in Gorham. Teddie was born June 23, 1929 in Mapleton, the second child of Ralph Abel Dennett and Margery Hannah (Rand) Dennett.

A 1947 graduate of Presque Isle High School, Teddie worked for the Superintendent of Schools for MSAD#1 for several years. On Sept. 18, 1950, Teddie married Donald Carl Thompson of Presque Isle. Their first home was at Fort Dix, N.J. where he was stationed in the Army, returning to Presque Isle in 1951.

Over the years, Teddie returned to work at the Superintendent’s Office, was a bookkeeper at Sears Roebuck, and later at the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company. The family moved to Bangor in 1973, and she returned to the schools, as the secretary at Downeast Elementary until her retirement in 1990. She then worked for Libby’s Hallmark in Bangor. After Don’s death in 2005, she lived in Gorham with her daughter and son-in-law, Patty and George Egbert, and their children Kyle and Natalie, prior to moving to Gorham House in 2016.

Teddie enjoyed crafting, knitting, search-a-word, and she never forgot to send a birthday card to her family and friends. She will be remembered for her kindness, even temper, and her sweet smile. She loved her family very much and enjoyed the times when they could all be together.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald; parents; siblings, Shirley Skeen and George Dennett, and brother-in-law Robert C. Thompson.

She is survived by daughters Susan Ward Searle and her wife Marcia Searle of Gorham, Patricia Thompson-Egbert and her husband George Egbert of Gorham, son Mike Thompson and his wife Cara of Apex, N.C.; grandchildren Jessica (Ward) Santangelo and her husband Nicholas of Farmingdale, N.Y., Kyle Egbert of Gorham, Natalie Egbert of Portland, Amy (Thompson) Profesorsky and her husband Oz of Cumming, Ga., Holly (Thompson) Yager and her husband Josh of Apex, N.C.; two great-granddaughters Anabella Santangelo and Lena Profesorsky. Teddie is also survived by her sister-in-law Wilba Thompson of Fairfield Bay, Ark., brother-in-law Rodney Thompson and his wife Martha Grant of Presque Isle, sister-in-law Marie (Rand) Dennett Wandry of Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family thanks the staff of Gorham House and Beacon Hospice for their loving care.

At Teddie’s request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral service. Burial will be beside her husband at the Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at the convenience of the family.

To express condolences or to participate in Teddy’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations

may be made to the:

Gorham House

Activities Fund

℅ Donna Davis

Gorham House

50 New Portland Rd.

Gorham, ME 04038

