Greater Portland

Auditions

Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 22; 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Portland Players Theater, 420 Cottage Rd., South Portland, portlandplayers.org.

Exhibits/Galleries

“Serenity – 2019,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, paintings that evoke tranquility, through Nov. 30, richardboydartgallery.com.

“Tall Tales and Short Stories” by Nancy Morgan Barnes, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to Nov. 30, greenhutgalleries.me.

“Autumn,” featuring John Wilkinson at Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal, 1-4 p.m. Sundays or by appointment through Dec. 1, [email protected], 688-4468, junelacombesculpture.com.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

Film

Wednesday 11/20

Backcountry Film Festival: 7 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $20, statetheatreportland.com

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Museums

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: Jack Montgomery and Ralph Gibson: “Appearances,” 6-8 p.m., Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Jan. 27

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; 5-8 p.m. first Friday night of each month with $2 admission. 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 30. 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 12. portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Fleetwood 4: “Decades”: 7 p.m. Nov. 22 & 23, tribute band, Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15-$20, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Wednesday 11/20

Drop the Beat: 2:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland, portlandlibrary.com.

Louis the Child: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $26, statetheatreportland.com.

O.A.R. – The Mighty Fall Tour: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $40.50, auramaine.com.

Thursday 11/21

Zapion: Noonday Concert Series by Portland Conservatory of Music, 12:15-12:50 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Free. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Fall Youth Ensembles Instrumental Concert: 7 p.m. Portland Youth Wind Ensemble, conducted by Jackie Townsend, followed by the Portland Young People’s String Consort, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. Free, usm.maine.edu.

American Chop Suey: 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St, Portland, thedogfishcompany.com.

Friday 11/22

Kaki King: 8 p.m., Brooklyn-based composer and guitarist, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25-$30, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Lespecial: 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $10.

Mandolin Orange: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $28.

Saturday 11/23

John Funkhouser Sextet: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com.

Railroad Earth: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25.

Red Hot & Ladylike: Give Spanks: 8:30 p.m. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $20.

Rock and Roll All Night Tribute Show: Mr. Speed & Shot of Poison, 9 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $15.

Sunday 11/24

For The Sake of The Song: 7 p.m., songwriters monthly showcase inspired by the late Townes Van Zant, Blue, 650A Congress St, Portland. portcityblue.com.

Ongoing

Afternoon Acoustic Concert, 3-5 p.m. every Saturday, Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, One City Center, Portland. Free, bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Footloose: The Musical,” 7 p.m. Nov. 21-24, Cape Elizabeth High School Theatre, 345 Ocean House Rd., $5-$15, www.tututix.com.

“Once Upon A Mattress,” 7 p.m. Nov. 21-24, also 1 p.m. Sat. & Sun.; Greely Center for the Arts, 303 Main St., Cumberland, $10-$12, www.brownpapertickets.com.

“Papermaker,” by Maine author Monica Wood, to Nov. 23, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, Thursdays, 7 p.m. pay-what-you-can; Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $18-$20.

The Love of the Nightingale, through Nov. 24, USM’s Russell Hall, Gorham, sisters are separated by an ocean and reunited through treachery and devastation, $8-$16. usm.maine.edu.

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” Nov. 29- Dec. 15, The Portland Players, 420 Cottage Rd., S. Portland, $15 – $20, 799-7337.

“Mary Jane,” through Nov. 24, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., S. Portland, push-pull between the momentary reprieve that support offers and the persistent undertow of despair, madhorse.com/this-season.

The Addams Family: 7 p.m. Nov. 21-23, Yarmouth High School Playmakers, Yarmouth Performing Arts Center, 286 West Elm St., $15.

Thursday 11/21

“Ignorant!” 8 p.m., new comedy show headlined by Josh Day and featuring Uri Shatil. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland.

Friday 11/22

Sevilla, mi tierra | Sevilla, my land, 7 p.m., explosive and passionate flamenco, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$30, brownpapertickets.com.

Midcoast

Film

“Deconstructing The Beatles: The White Album,” 3 & 7 p.m. Nov. 23, 24, 26-27, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $7-$9, explorefrontier.com.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Exhibits/Galleries

“Tracking Spirit,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, exhibit of shamanic fiber art by Nancy Marstaller, Susan Mills and Sara Palumbo, through November.

“The Mast Landing: Industry, Commerce, and Its People, 1720s-1920,” Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday to Dec. 20, $3, 12 and under free.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“African/American: Two Centuries of Portraits,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, through Feb. 9.

“Assyria to America,” Walker Gallery at Bowdoin College Museum of Arts in Brunswick; examines the ancient and modern histories of Bowdoin’s six reliefs from ancient Nimrud, to Dec. 13.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 10. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Friday 11/22

Pejepscot Station, 7 p.m., high-energy bluegrass band comprised of veteran musicians, Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $12. Benefit for Brunswick Teen Center, www.visitfreeport.com.

Saturday 11/23

Tom Porter Group: 7 p.m., quartet playing original jazz arrangements and standards, Cadenza, 5 Depot St, Freeport. $12.

Deeper Than the Skin, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick hosts Working for Justice Series “Many Voices: Widening the Listening Circle,” 1 Middle St., Brunswick. Free.

Sunday 11/24

David Bromberg Quintet: 7:30 p.m., blues, folk, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $43- $48.

Irish-American Sing-Along with Bitter Brew: 5 p.m. -7 p.m. Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Songwriters Open Mic: 6 -9:30 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com.

Wednesday 11/27

Evan Haines & Friends, 7:30 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Fort Andross, Brunswick. Multifaceted guitar player.

Ed Hauser: “The Legend of King Samuel V,” 7:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 50 Republic Ave., Topsham. Original, instrumental rock/jazz. Free.

Friday 11/29

Karaoke with Stormin’ Norman: 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Christina Ackroyd & Seth Holbrook: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $12, www.visitfreeport.com.

Saturday 11/30

Motown Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St, Bath. www.facebook.com.

Novel Jazz Septet – Celebrating Billy Strayhorn: 7 p.m., Maine-based group, Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $18.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance “Shakespeare in Hollywood,” 7 p.m., Nov. 21-24, Crooker Theater, Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Rd. It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies have magically materialized on the set of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” $12-$15, www.brownpapertickets.com.

“Santaland Diaries,” 8 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Dec. 5-7. Matinees 4 p.m. Dec. 1, 8. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $18/advance, $22/door, www.chocolatechurcharts.org, 442-8455.

