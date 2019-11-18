Maine State Police Detective Larry Rose stood at the top of a wooden staircase that had been constructed in the middle of the Portland courtroom.

He held a blue replica of a Mosberg 12-gauge shotgun in his hand. The jury watched him point it down the staircase, while Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam held taut a string that represented the path of a shell.

The staircase was built as an exact replica of the staircase where Alicia Gaston died nearly four years ago. The shotgun was modeled after the gun her husband fired at her.

Noah Gaston is charged with murder and manslaughter, and his trial continued Monday at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

Gaston has said he thought his 34-year-old wife was an intruder when he shot, but the prosecutors from the Maine Attorney General’s Office have argued that he intended or at least knew he would kill Alicia Gaston.

Later Monday, the jury would see the real staircase during a visit to the Windham house where the shooting took place on Jan. 14, 2016. But, the unusual mock staircase was allowed in the courtroom as a demonstrative aid, and both sides attempted to use it to advance their theories of the case.

The prosecutor and the defense attorney both directed Rose around the small landing of the staircase, asking him to hold the model shotgun one way or another.

At the end of the fake gun, a string extended with ribbons marking certain distances. One ribbon marked four feet from the muzzle, which was one of the numbers Gaston used in police interviews when describing the distance between himself and his wife.

“Is there any way a person on the first or second step could be four feet away from the muzzle of the gun?” Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam asked as Rose stood in one spot.

“No,” Rose answered.

This story will be updated.

