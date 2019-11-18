WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts is ordering an indefinite delay in the House of Representatives’ demand for President Donald Trump’s financial records.
Roberts’ order Monday contains no hint about how the Supreme Court ultimately will resolve the dispute.
It follows a filing by the House earlier Monday in which the House agreed to a brief halt for the orderly filing of legal briefs, while opposing any lengthy delay. Those written arguments will allow the justices to decide whether they will jump into the tussle between Congress and the president.
Last week, Trump made an emergency appeal to ask the justices to block the enforcement of a subpoena issued by a House committee to Trump’s accountants. The House has until Thursday to respond, Roberts said.
The high court has a separate pending request from Trump to block a subpoena from a New York prosecutor for Trump’s tax returns.
The justices next meet in private on Friday and could discuss what to do with the House subpoena. Without some intervention by the high court, a ruling by the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., in favor of the House was set to take effect Wednesday.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform would have been able to try to enforce the subpoena to the Mazars USA accounting firm.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: Nov. 22
-
The Forecaster
Bath Housing marks 50th anniversary as rental costs rise
-
Times Record Opinion
Maine Beacon: 5,752 Mainers now receiving treatment for substance use under Medicaid expansion
-
Arts & Entertainment
Blue Ivy follows parents Jay-Z and Beyoncé into award-winning songwriting
-
Times Record Opinion
The MaineWire: Maine should end the practice of home equity theft
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.