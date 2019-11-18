MONDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 202 Woodfords St., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Community Lunch, including turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, peas, carrots, rolls, cranberry sauce and relish and pies. 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Otisfield Community Hall, 292 Route 121, Otisfield. Free. Donations accepted. Volunteer cooks and helpers, call Ginny Noble and leave a message at 539-4027. If you need a ride, call Nancy Coombs 627-4374. Tony Everett will have his wire sculptures available for sale.

Free community meal, featuring a free nutritious meal and fellowship , 5 to p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership of Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Programs. On-site parking is free and is handicap accessible. All are welcome.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

