Arrests

11/5 at 12:36 a.m. Shawn Winslow, 50, of Tinker Lane, was arrested on Tinker Lane by Officer Ryan Pynchon on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11/6 at 11:44 p.m. Rita Lobozzo, 30, of Portland Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes in Gray and charged with operating after registration suspension and operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported between Nov. 5-10.

Fire calls

11/6 at 12:39 p.m. Hazardous condition on Harris Road.

11/7 at 5:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident in Gray.

11/8 at 12:48 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.

11/13 at 4:20 p.m. Building fire on Thurston Lane.

11/14 at 8:16 a.m. Municipal alarm system activation on Tuttle Road.

11/14 at 5:53 p.m. Gas leak on Wyman Way.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Nov. 6-14.

