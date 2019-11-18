Arrests

11/8 at 9:35 p.m. Erik J. Perry, 44, of Jusam Way, Cumberland Center, was arrested on Winn Road by Officer Alex Beaton on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/9 at 9:55 p.m. Karen Anne Wagner, 50, of Grist Mill Drive, was arrested on Falmouth Road by Sgt. Mike Brown on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

11/7 at 3:51 p.m. Jennifer A. Read, 72, of Brighton Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Alex Beaton on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Fire calls

11/8 at 1:06 p.m. Alarm on Woodlands Drive.

11/8 at 2:30 p.m. Accident on Brook Road.

11/8 at 4:53 p.m. Accident on Ledgewood Drive.

11/8 at 6:15 p.m. Alarm on Cherrywood Drive.

11/8 at 6:51 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

11/8 at 6:59 p.m. Accident on Shady Lane.

11/9 at 7:06 a.m. K-9 tracking on Falmouth Road.

11/9 at 1:58 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Foreside Road.

11/9 at 3:18 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

11/9 at 3:59 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/10 at 11:26 a.m. Criminal mischief on Clearwater Drive.

11/10 at 8:37 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/10 at 9:12 p.m. Alarm on Glory Ridge Road.

11/11 at 12:43 p.m. Alarm on Seaside Way.

11/11 at 5:46 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

11/12 at 5:41 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

11/12 at 6:08 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

11/12 at 7:34 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bentridge Drive.

11/12 at 7:55 a.m. Accident on Mountain Road.

11/13 at 7:06 a.m. Lines down on Gray Road.

11/13 at 10:44 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Blackstrap Road.

11/13 at 12:11 p.m. Accident on on Schoolhouse Road.

11/13 at 4:51 p.m. Lines down on Falmouth Road.

11/13 at 6:10 p.m. Accident on Ledgewood Drive.

11/14 at 10:08 a.m. Gas spill on Gray Road.

11/14 at 12:52 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Middle Road.

11/14 at 1:59 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Allen Avenue Extension.

11/14 at 2:36 p.m. Alarm on Pinehurst Lane.

11/14 at 6:10 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

11/15 at 12:21 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Nov. 8-15.

